HSBC Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Up 1.3 %

BILI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.