Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.29, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

See Also

