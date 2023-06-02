SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:S opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.