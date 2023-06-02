Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

