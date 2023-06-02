Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 25.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 354,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

