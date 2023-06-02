Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.37.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $789.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $653.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.85. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

