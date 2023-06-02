Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 8.8 %

VSCO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

