Barclays Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $42.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,107.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,098 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

