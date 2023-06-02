SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on S. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.