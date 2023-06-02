Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,619 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Featured Articles

