Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.04, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

