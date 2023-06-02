Korea Investment CORP Has $9.07 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $390.43 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

