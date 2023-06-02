CenterBook Partners LP Sells 5,259 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.