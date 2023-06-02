Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

