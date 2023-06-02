Korea Investment CORP Sells 124,473 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,473 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.