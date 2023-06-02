Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

