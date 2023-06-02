Leslie A. Brun Sells 6,900 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

