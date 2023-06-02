NEAR Protocol Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $45.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,834,488 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 911,453,255 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.58021445 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $41,651,527.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

