Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.09 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
