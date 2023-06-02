Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,327,239 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,327,239 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About PG&E



PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

