iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FALN)

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

