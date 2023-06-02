AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,895,999 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,078. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.