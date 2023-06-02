Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.29.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

