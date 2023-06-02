Robert W. Baird Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.
LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.29.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
