Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Elastic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Elastic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

