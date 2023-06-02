Truist Financial Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $365.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $293.96 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

