Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SOFI. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

