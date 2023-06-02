Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

