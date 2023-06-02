Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $178.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 42.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

