Credit Suisse Group Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $170.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $159.12 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

