Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.