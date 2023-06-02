Oppenheimer Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.13.

MDB stock opened at $293.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.27. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

