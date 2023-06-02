Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $162.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

