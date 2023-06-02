Creative Planning Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $59.78.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

