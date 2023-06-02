American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,985 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

