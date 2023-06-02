BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,005 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

