Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $51.64 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

