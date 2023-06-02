BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $158.62 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 273.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

