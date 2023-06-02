Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 827.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.