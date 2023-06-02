AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 90 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,374.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,582.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,497.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

