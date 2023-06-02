AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 90 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AutoZone Stock Performance
NYSE:AZO opened at $2,374.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,582.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,497.72.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AutoZone
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.89.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.