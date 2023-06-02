Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Down 6.8%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.72. 228,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 404,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.