AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.44 and last traded at $133.01. Approximately 109,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 705,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

