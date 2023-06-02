Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 3.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 304,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,238,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,941,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,366,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 193,401 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

