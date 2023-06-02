ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 32,041 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,978.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF opened at $7.76 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. On average, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

