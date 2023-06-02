Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Buys 7,500 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 121.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

