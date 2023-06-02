IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,825 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,825 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $269,522.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,613,873.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. MKM Partners lifted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

