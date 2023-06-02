Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3 Million Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,575 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.