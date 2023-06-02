JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $306 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.34% of Rayonier worth $305,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 511,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

RYN stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

