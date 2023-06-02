JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,632 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $284,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $252.68 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

