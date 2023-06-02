Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 4,827 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $33.00 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

