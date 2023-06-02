Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 53,560 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,560 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Xerox worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Xerox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

